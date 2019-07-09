Home
Maria Adriana Greutink "Maryke" July 3, 2019 aged 68 years late of Moree Street, Ashley. Beloved mother of Peter (deceased), dearly loved sister & sister-in-law of Bob & Ann Noordzy, much loved aunt and great aunt. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that a funeral service will be held for Maryke tomorrow, Wednesday 10th July at St. Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, Moree commencing at 10:00 am followed by interment at the Moree Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Moree Champion on July 9, 2019
