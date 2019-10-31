Home
Eric Francis CONNELLY

Eric Francis CONNELLY Notice
Eric Francis Connelly Formerly known as "Don" Late of Fairview Nursing Home Sadly passed away on the 26TH October 2019 Aged 86 years The relatives and friends of the late Eric Connelly are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at the Logan Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday 5TH November 2019 with the service commencing at 11.00am thence for private cremation. "Forever in our hearts, forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



Published in Moree Champion on Oct. 31, 2019
