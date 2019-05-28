|
TORRENS, William John "Torro" Aged 74 years Late of Fairview Nursing Home, Moree and formerly of Toukley Loving father of Renae, poppy John of Mitchael and Emma, loving uncle and fondly remembered by all his mates. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that William's funeral service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell, commencing at 2.00 pm, Thursday 30TH May 2019, followed by cremation. HORDER FAMILY FUNERALS F.D.A.GLEN INNES Phone: (02) 6732 5911 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 1202901
Published in Moree Champion on May 28, 2019
