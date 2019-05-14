|
|
|
Terrence Wayne Dahlstrom Late of Edward St, Moree Passed away on 13TH April 2019 Aged 44 years Loved son of Eric and Narelle The relatives and friends of the late Terrence Dahlstrom are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Moree with the service commencing at 10.00am Thursday 16TH May 2019 thence for interment in the Moree Lawn Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Moree Champion on May 14, 2019
Read More