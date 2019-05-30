|
|
|
AVERY, Ruby Alice (nee PURCELL) 07.04.1924 ~ 23.05.2019 Late of Fromelles Manor, Lismore Formerly of Ballina, Woy Woy and Moree Aged 95 years Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Carolyn & Alan Howard. Loved grandmother of Tarsha McLane and Andrew Howard. Grandmother in-law to Andrew McLane. Great grandmother to Bradley, Drew & Matthew McLane. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Private burial was held at the Lismore Memorial Gardens Lawn Cemetery, Goonellabah, Monday 27th May 2019.
Published in Moree Champion on May 30, 2019
