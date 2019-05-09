Home
Services
Logan Funerals
PO BOX 145
SPRINGWOOD , New South Wales 4127
33414111
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita KILLICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Margaret KILLICK

Notice

Rita Margaret KILLICK Notice
Rita Margaret Killick Late of Balo St, Moree Passed away on 6th May 2019 Aged 91 years Beloved wife of Bruce (dec). Devoted mother of Diane, Fiona, Lyndel and Carina. The relatives and friends of the late Rita Killick are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service which will be held at the Uniting Church, Moree with the service commencing at 10.00am Tuesday 14th May 2019 thence for interment in the Moree Lawn Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



logo
Published in Moree Champion on May 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.