Rita Margaret Killick Late of Balo St, Moree Passed away on 6th May 2019 Aged 91 years Beloved wife of Bruce (dec). Devoted mother of Diane, Fiona, Lyndel and Carina. The relatives and friends of the late Rita Killick are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service which will be held at the Uniting Church, Moree with the service commencing at 10.00am Tuesday 14th May 2019 thence for interment in the Moree Lawn Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Moree Champion on May 9, 2019
