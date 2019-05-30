|
|
|
Raymond John Coughlin "Ray" Aged 72 years Father of Jordanna and Emma, cherished pa of Parker and Frankie and a beloved brother, uncle, cousin and great friend to many. Ray's Funeral Service will be held at the Sapphire City Crematorium Chapel, Inverell commencing at 11.00am, Tuesday 4TH June, followed by Cremation. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to make a donation to the Love Your Sister Foundation. A donation stand will be at the Chapel. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Moree Champion on May 30, 2019
