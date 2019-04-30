|
|
|
WILKINSON, Kay (nee Goodwin) Late of Westbrook and formerly of Moree and Barcaldine Passed away peacefully on 25TH April 2019 Aged 73 years Beloved Wife of Darcy. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Erica and Craig. Loving Grandmother of Lizzie and Zoe. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Kay's funeral, to be held at the T.S. Burstow Chapel, 1020 Ruthven Street (south), Toowoomba, service commencing at 12:00pm, Thursday, 2ND May 2019, followed by interment at the Garden of Remembrance. "So dearly loved, so sadly missed" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS 07 4636 9600 Australian and Family Owned
Published in Moree Champion on Apr. 30, 2019
