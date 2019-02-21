|
|
|
John Francis Brown Late of Collyben Street, Mungindi Passed away on 17TH February 2019 Aged 57 years Beloved Husband of Lyn. Devoted father of Philip, Steven and Taylor. The relatives and friends of the late John Brown are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service will be held at the Mungindi General Cemetery Saturday 23RD February 2019 with the service commencing at 11.00am. Forever in our hearts forever loved. In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Moree Champion on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More