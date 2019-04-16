|
Joan Sabine Late of Fairview Nursing Home Moree Passed away on 10TH April 2019 Aged 81 years Beloved wife of Douglas. Devoted mother of Travis, Graham, Paul and Karen. The relatives and friends of the late Joan Sabine are respectfully invited to attend her graveside funeral service which will be held at the Moree Lawn Cemetery Thursday 18TH April 2019 with the service commencing at 10.00am. "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Moree Champion on Apr. 16, 2019
