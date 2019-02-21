Resources More Obituaries for Gladys FAIRALL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys May FAIRALL

Notice Gladys May Fairall Late of Fairview Nursing Home, Moree Formally of 'Wybalena', Gurley Passed away on 18th February 2019 Aged 93 years Beloved wife of the late Fred. Devoted mother and mother in law of Rhonda and Graeme and Glenda and Ralph and their families. The relatives and friends of the late Gladys Fairall are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service that will be held at the Moree Uniting Church Friday 22ND February 2019 with the service commencing at 11.00am thence for interment in the Moree Lawn Cemetery. There will be a Guard of Honour formed by CWA ladies and Fairview staff. Forever in our hearts forever loved. In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA







