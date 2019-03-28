|
|
|
Gary Duncan Late of Fairview Nursing Home, Moree Passed away on 20th March 2019 Aged 66 years The relatives and friends of the late Gary Duncan are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service which will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Moree Monday 1st April 2019 with the service commencing at 2.00pm thence for interment in the Moree Lawn Cemetery. "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Moree Champion on Mar. 28, 2019
