FRANK LEYS

FRANK LEYS In Memoriam
In Memory of Dad He never looked for praises He was never one to boast He just went on quietly working For the ones he loved the most. His dreams were seldom spoken His wants were very few And most of the time his worries Went unspoken. He was there... A firm foundation Through all our storms of life A sturdy hand to hold on to In times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to When times were good or bad One of our greatest blessings The man we called Dad. Love Always Douglas, Jennifer, Susan, Megan & Karen
Published in Moree Champion on Mar. 21, 2019
