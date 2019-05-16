|
PICTON, Francis Arthur "Frank" Formerly of Mungindi Passed away peacefully on 11TH May 2019 Aged 84 years Beloved Husband of Daph (dec'd). Loving Father of Kirk, Vicky, Terri, and Scott (dec'd). Grandfather of Jeremy, Christopher, Melissa, David, Abbey, Libby, Jacob, and Katelin. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Frank's funeral, to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Bucknell Street, Mungindi, service commencing at 12.00pm, Friday, 17TH May 2019, followed by interment at the Old Mungindi Cemetery. "Rest in Peace" T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS 07 4636 9600 Australian and Family Owned
Published in Moree Champion on May 16, 2019
