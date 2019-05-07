|
CONLAN, Elaine Patricia Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1ST May 2019 At Gunnedah Aged 82 years Loving mother of Michael Smith (dec), Jennifer Honner, Catherine Graham-Smith, Jocelyn Magill & Susan Bodiam. Mother-in-law of Gerald, Patrick, Scott & Shane and granny to Harriet, Amelia, Max, Alice, Georgina, Angus & Genevieve. Elaine's funeral prayers service was held on Monday 6TH May 2019 in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Chapel, 35 Henry Street, Gunnedah. "Resting peacefully in God's care" Lightfoot and Co Funerals FDA of NSW Acc no 12040-01 Phone: (02) 6742 0154 [email protected]
Published in Moree Champion on May 7, 2019