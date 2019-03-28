|
|
|
GUYER, Edith Linda Late of 'Valetta' Passed away on 24th March 2019 Aged 93 years Edith lived quietly and will be privately buried on 'Valetta' during a private service with her close family and friends. Now at rest with Bill, her husband of 52 years. Devoted mother to Peter. Adored grandmother to Jonathon and Chantelle and her five great grandsons. 'Her life's work unfinished" "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA
Published in Moree Champion on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More