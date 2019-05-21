Home
Anthony Robert Jukes Late of Moree Passed away on 9TH May 2019 Aged 72 years Loved husband of Kay. Devoted father. The relatives and friends of the late Anthony Jukes are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life which will be held at the Moree Lawn Cemetery, Moree with the service commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 23RD May 2019. "Forever in our hearts forever loved" In the caring hands of Logan Funerals Funeral Directors of Moree and District Ph (02) 6752 2177 www.logansfunerals.com Member of NSW FDA



Published in Moree Champion on May 21, 2019
